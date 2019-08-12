Car lovers, don’t miss the 10th annual Cascade Metro Cruise Warm-Up

Hot rods, hot weather, and warm hearts will all be present at the upcoming 10th annual Cascade Metro Cruise Warm-Up.

Cascade Avenue and 28th Street between United Bank and the Fowling Warehouse, will be lined up with dozens of cars- both vintage and brand new.

Along with a fabulous car show, there will be kid's activities, food trucks, a dunk tank, and music by The Soul Syndicate.

Money spent at the dunk tank will benefit the Kent County Sheriff's Department K9 Unit.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To learn more, click here.

