Cass Co. K9 finds missing man

Posted 9:05 AM, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:09AM, August 12, 2019

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A missing Cass County man was found after just a few hours, thanks to a K9 officer.

The Cass County Sheriff says that family members called deputies at about 9:00 p.m. Sunday after Michael Cox walked away from his home in the 26000 block of M-60 at about 7:45 p.m. They had been unsuccessful in calling for Cox, who is 70 years old.

K9 Nellie and deputy Graves were called to assist in the search and just before midnight, Nellie found Cox laying in some thick brush in the woods.

Cox was treated by ambulance personnel and returned to his home.

