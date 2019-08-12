Civil Rights Commission won’t release discussions on director

Posted 7:12 PM, August 12, 2019

A photo of Agustin Arbulu. (Courtesy: Michigan Department of Civil Rights)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Civil Rights Commission chair says discussions during a closed session on a complaint against the state’s civil rights director won’t be released.

Alma Wheeler Smith also told Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by letter Monday that no written transcript or audio recording were made of the July 29 session regarding the fate of Agustin Arbulu.

Whitmer asked the commission to explain why Arbulu kept his job after admitting to making comments to a male staffer in May that objectified women. Instead, Smith has said Arbulu should complete a training program.

Some state lawmakers want Arbulu to resign.

The Civil Rights Department investigates discrimination complaints including those involving race and gender. Arbulu has been director since 2015.

1 Comment

  • Fish

    Hang em if their Republican, its ok will get you help if its a Democrat. Further proof of how far out of touch with reality the left is

    Reply
