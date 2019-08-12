Cougar spotted in Michigan U.P.

A cougar image is shown from a landowner’s game camera, northwest of Ironwood in Gogebic County – Michigan DNR

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources released a crystal clear photo of a mountain lion in the Upper Peninsula Monday.

The photo was taken in Gogebic County on July 7 on a trail camera northwest of Ironwood, Michigan, which is in the western U.P.

A DNR wildlife biologist visited the scene last week. The DNR’s “cougar team” reviewed and verified the photo.

The DNR says there have been 39 confirmed reports of cougars in Michigan since 2008, and all but one were in the U.P.  Wildlife biologists say there remains no conclusive evidence that mountain lions are breeding in Michigan.

Cougars are an endangered species in Michigan.

 

