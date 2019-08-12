Downtown Kalamazoo buildings evacuated due to gas leak; Burdick closed

Posted 3:08 PM, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 03:44PM, August 12, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Several downtown Kalamazoo buildings have been evacuated due to a natural gas leak.

Officials say that a construction crew hit an underground gas line in the 400 block of S. Burdick. The gas has leaked into sewer lines, causing buildings on S. Burdick from Cedar to South Street to be evacuated.  Burdick Street between Cedar and South is also closed.

Consumers Energy is at the scene. It is anticipated that it may take a couple hours to fix the leak.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

