Ferris State football opens camp hoping to avoid letdown

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- Ferris State football began the 2019 season on Monday with the team's first practice. The Bulldogs return 19 starters off of last season's national runner-up team and are picked to win the GLIAC again this fall. Despite that, head coach Tony Annese is focusing on avoiding a letdown.

"That's the enemy, that's the enemy of success, complacency or feeling like you've arrived," Annese said, "entitlement and that sort of thing and we're not going to roll with that. We've got too many great players who have high character and do everything the right way and so I'm pretty confident that's not going to creep up."

Kenowa Hills high school graduate and Bulldog offensive lineman Jake Boonstra says the team has gotten even stronger this fall.

"I think we do a really good job of not being complacent because of how much depth we have," Boonstra mentioned, "because it doesn't matter who you are, anybody can come in and take your spot so everyone has to be ready and if you're not ready somebody will come in and take your spot."