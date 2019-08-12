× First GRCC students to receive Metallica scholarship graduate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College sent more than a dozen people out into the world of work Monday, and it’s all thanks to Metallica.

The Metallica Foundation gave $100,000 to 10 colleges across the country for skilled worker scholarships. GRCC was one chosen.

For Uniqua Sparks, it’s a fresh start.

“We really are going through a lot of struggling at this moment. I’m amazed at the power this has given me,” Sparks said.

Sparks is a mom to three kids. Things haven’t been easy on her family in the last few years.

“Before this, we were put out of our place. We couldn’t afford rent anymore,” Sparks said.

Now, things are looking much brighter.

“It’s just amazing to be here right now, to be where I am. No matter where I came from, this is now my present and my future,” Sparks said.

Her professor, Nick Pinckney, says it’s a change he’s noticed too.

“I think we’re changing lives. It’s good to see Metallica the group giving back to the community that’s helped them be successful,” Pinckney said.

Sparks says she’s planning on getting a Metallica tattoo to honor the people who helped her change her life and give her family a better future.