HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Ottawa County deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a store in Holland Township.

Deputies say they were called to the Cricket Wireless store in the 2200 block of North Park Drive at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. The employee told deputies that a man entered the store shortly before the store was set to open with a handgun. The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A K9 was not able to track the suspect. The employee was not injured.