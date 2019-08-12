It’s your funeral. Pre-plan your final arrangements with Dignity Memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's not easy to talk about "the end", but not having final wishes in place can create problems for your family after you're gone.

Reyers North Balley Chapel, a Dignity Memorial provider, stopped by to talk about how you can easily pre-plan your final arrangements.

To help people with the planning process, Dignity Memorial provides customers with the Imagine Book, which is a free guide that helps families with the planning process. The guide walks families through all the details of what's involved in a funeral like catering or unique favors for guests.

When people take charge of their final arrangements, it takes away the guesswork family members will face regarding last wishes. The person in charge of arranging their own funeral makes sure it's done the way they want it.

Pre-planning also allows families to make difficult decisions while they're calm and focused, rather than making these decisions during an emotionally stressful time.

For people interested in learning how the whole process works, there will be a Pre-Planning Seminar happening at Arnie's in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, September 17 at 11 a.m.

To find a provider near you to make final arrangements, visit dignitymichigan.com and download your free Imagine Booklet to start planning.