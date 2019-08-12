K-Wings looking for new “Slappy”. Do you have what it takes?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's always plenty of excitement at a K-Wings hockey game, and the 2019 season is just a couple months away from starting. However the Wings are in desperate need for a new mascot, and they're holding auditions to see who has what it takes to become the next "Slappy."

Unfortunately Slappy, the mascot, has been misbehaving lately and the team is looking for a replacement. Todd and Leigh Ann took a trip to the Wings Center to learn more about the job opening and about the upcoming season.

Interested candidates should apply ASAP through teamworkonline.com. Following the interview process, a limited number of finalists will be selected for the auditions held on August 23.

Candidates must be able to skate, be able to attend all of the team’s regular-season and playoff home games, stand between 5’7’’ and 5’11” tall due to mascot suit restrictions, and be great with kids.

To learn more, visit kwings.com.