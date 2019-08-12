‘Live’ hand grenade discovered during Florida traffic stop, deputies say

Posted 4:25 AM, August 12, 2019, by

(CNN) — Sheriff’s deputies in DeSoto County, Florida, say they discovered a cache of weapons during a traffic stop Saturday, including an apparent “live” hand grenade.

A narcotics unit was conducting a traffic stop when the weapons were discovered, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

A M67 grenade with the pin in place was found in the car. Driver Donald Reid, Jr. told detectives as far as he knew, the grenade was “live,” the post said.

The bomb squad from neighboring Sarasota County responded to help remove and destroy the grenade, the sheriff’s office said.

Reid was charged with multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon, according to the post.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.