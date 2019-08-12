The South Christian Madrigal Singers got the opportunity of a lifetime Sunday night, performing on stage with legendary rock band Foreigner at Frederik Meijer Gardens.
Local high school choir describes what it was like to share the stage with Foreigner
-
Local high school performs with Foreigner
-
“Hands on a Hardbody” tells comedic tale of 10 Texans trying to win a truck
-
Biden, Harris are set for rematch in 2nd Democratic debate
-
Sanders, centrist Dems dispute party’s future; all hit Trump
-
GR Ballet & more to perform at Festival of the Arts this weekend
-
-
Officials monitoring for potential Kalamazoo River flooding
-
Congresswomen, advocates push for immigration reform
-
Wonderland being brought to life on stage in Kent Co.
-
Classic Poe tales being performing in Van Buren Co.
-
Metastatic Breast Cancer Impact Series educates community on prevention
-
-
At least 3 dead, 11 injured in shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California
-
Grand Rapids Pride Festival 2019
-
Gunnar and the Grizzly Boys performing at country rock festival on Saturday