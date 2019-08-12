Man forced to swim back to shore urges boaters to prepare for worst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A 76-year-old man was forced to swim for an hour to get back to shore after high waves on Lake Michigan sent him into the water last month.

Mel Dilan was fishing with his grandson and two friends when the motor on his 20-foot boat stalled. Water started coming into the boat and waves knocked Dilan over.

Dilan said he called the Coast Guard for help, but help never came.

"The waves were coming over, so I had to cut the anchor loose,” he said. "I told the Coast Guard what happened I said, ‘the motor quit running I'm taking on water’ and he goes ‘well he'll have to call somebody else that's not our problem.’"

More than an hour after calling 911 and being sent into the water, Dilan, his boat and passengers floated to shore. He said there were still no signs of a rescue crew.

"They never did show up even after we washed up on shore and got the boat on shore they never did show up," Dilan said.

The Coast Guard says a team was sent to the scene and they arrived within 30 minutes.

"When we receive a call that's our deal that we would respond to an event. Of course, it's always risk versus gain and we're going to respond accordingly. So, we're here to assist the public and that's our plan," said Kirk McKay, Coast Guard master chief petty officer.

A witness who saw everything from his balcony also said he didn’t see a rescue unit.

“I saw them right down here and at that point the waves were just sort of tipping that boat over," they said. "But I understand that what they say is are you in really danger and if you're not then they'll just say OK, which I think is strange."

Both Dilan and the Coast Guard want everyone to be prepared for the dangers out on Lake Michigan.

“Get the numbers have a cell phone that works, preferably a marine radio, and then pay attention to the flags," Dilan said.

McKay asks everyone plan for the worst.

"Most times when situations happen, we think worst-case scenario and that's why we ask that boaters are prepared so if you start to lose power and you kind of drift you have an anchor on board to hold you where you're at keep you safe," he said.

McKay said the Coast Guard responds to everything no matter what, but those responses can sometimes take up to two hours, so boaters should be prepared with a life jacket and stay calm while waiting for help.

The Coast Guard is reviewing its calls to make sure there wasn’t a mix-up in communication when responding to Dilan’s call for help.