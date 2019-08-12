Man hit and killed by suspected drunk driver

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man from Hart, Michigan was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a van driven by an alleged drunk driver.

The Oceana County Sheriff says the incident happened about 2:15 a.m. on East Madison Road, just west of north 126th Avenue.

Deputies say that Scott Parsons, 43, was crossing a gravel section of East Madison Road when he was hit by the van, which had failed to stop at the intersection. Deputies and EMS personnel tried to help Parsons, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a 28-year-old woman from Mears, Michigan, was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol. She is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

Anyone with further information should call the Oceana County Sheriff at 231-873-2121.