Man hospitalized after crash in Ionia County

Posted 2:59 PM, August 12, 2019, by

Photo from Ionia County Sheriff FB page

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital Sunday night after a crash at an Ionia County intersection.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Fourth Street near M-21.

Authorities said a man was driving to turn east onto M-21 from Fourth Street and hit another vehicle.

One of the drivers suffered significant injuries to his head and ankle and was taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities didn’t specify which driver was injured.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

