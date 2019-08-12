× Man suffers serious injuries after crashing car into local restaurant

SOUTH HAVEN TWP., Mich. — A man was seriously injured after driving his vehicle into a building in South Haven Township late Sunday night.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, when the man’s vehicle struck a traffic island at the roundabout intersection of M-43 and 12th Avenue, went airborne and then collided with Maple Grove Bar & Grill.

The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was extricated by first responders and transported to a hospital in Kalamazoo.

Maple Grove was closed at the time of the crash, but employees, including the owner, were still in the building. The owner was in a kitchen washing dishes near the spot where the vehicle crashed. The force of the crash dropped debris on him, but he was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Haven Police Department.