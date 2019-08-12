Police looking for owner of ankle monitor left in Louisiana Chick-fil-A bathroom

Posted 8:52 AM, August 12, 2019, by

SLIDELL, La. – Police took to social media this afternoon to reach out to the owner of an ankle monitor bracelet that was found abandoned in the bathroom of a Louisiana Chick-fil-A.

“Whoever cut off and dropped their ankle bracelet in the bathroom of Chick-fil-A here in Slidell, please call the Slidell Police Department to claim your lost property,” posts on the SPD Twitter and Facebook accounts read. “If not, be rest assured we will find you soon enough.”

This isn’t the first time this year the department has taken to social media with fast food related posts.

In June, the SPD urged the public in a Facebook post not to dial 911 just because Taco Bell ran out of taco shells.

This time, however, they absolutely do want the owner of the ankle monitor to call them.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.