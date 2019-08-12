Police seek 2 suspects in armed robbery of Niles gas station

NILES, Mich. — Police are investigating the armed robbery of gas station over the weekend in Niles.

The robbery happened around 11:52 p.m. at the Admiral gas station on Chicago Road.

Police said two men wearing gloves and clothes that covered their faces entered the gas station with guns and demanded cash from the drawer. The suspects shot their firearms both inside and outside the building, but nobody was injured.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Niles police at 269-683-0404.