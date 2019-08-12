Police warn of fraudulent checks issued with City of Grand Rapids name

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are warning residents and business owners of fraudulent checks being issued in the city’s name.

So far, four checks have been reported from Flint to Wyoming. The city says the fraudulent checks have three common characteristics which show they are not legitimate:

The check is from Grand Rapids Human Resources. City checks are issued just from “City of Grand Rapids.”

The check is issued from the JP Morgan Chase Bank. The city does not use that bank.

The check has one signature. Legitimate city checks have three signatures.

If someone tries to cash a check like this to your business, you can contact the bank listed and provide the account number.

If you are passed one of these checks, you should contact your local law enforcement agency.