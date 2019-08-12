Spectrum Health opens new Urgent Care facility in Rockford

Posted 10:57 AM, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56AM, August 12, 2019

When the unexpected happens, finding the nearest Urgent Care facility can be crucial. Spectrum Health Urgent Cares to provide prompt, high-quality medical attention for non-life threatening injuries, and they've built a new facility in Rockford to help more people have easy access to health care.

Watch the video above to take a tour of the new Urgent Care building, and to learn when it's appropriate to go to Urgent Care versus the Emergency Room.

Urgent Care facilities take care of the following:

  • Adult flu shots
  • Allergies
  • Asthma attack (mild to moderate)
  • Burns (minor)
  • Earaches, eye or skin infections
  • Insect bites, rashes
  • Migraines
  • Minor cuts, wounds, stitches
  • Minor head injuries
  • Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea
  • Pregnancy tests
  • Sports physicals
  • Sprains, strains, deep bruises
  • Upper respiratory infections including bronchitis, cough, congestions, fever or flu symptoms, sinus problems, sore throat
  • Urinary tract infections

If you're experiencing something that's not included in the list, it may be time to go to the emergency room.

Spectrum Health Medical Group Urgent Care- Rockford is located at 8501 Meadow Creek Drive.

For more information and to save your spot online, visit spectrumhealth.org/rockfordurgentcare.

