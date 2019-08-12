Spectrum Health opens new Urgent Care facility in Rockford

When the unexpected happens, finding the nearest Urgent Care facility can be crucial. Spectrum Health Urgent Cares to provide prompt, high-quality medical attention for non-life threatening injuries, and they've built a new facility in Rockford to help more people have easy access to health care.
Watch the video above to take a tour of the new Urgent Care building, and to learn when it's appropriate to go to Urgent Care versus the Emergency Room.
Urgent Care facilities take care of the following:
- Adult flu shots
- Allergies
- Asthma attack (mild to moderate)
- Burns (minor)
- Earaches, eye or skin infections
- Insect bites, rashes
- Migraines
- Minor cuts, wounds, stitches
- Minor head injuries
- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea
- Pregnancy tests
- Sports physicals
- Sprains, strains, deep bruises
- Upper respiratory infections including bronchitis, cough, congestions, fever or flu symptoms, sinus problems, sore throat
- Urinary tract infections
If you're experiencing something that's not included in the list, it may be time to go to the emergency room.
Spectrum Health Medical Group Urgent Care- Rockford is located at 8501 Meadow Creek Drive.
For more information and to save your spot online, visit spectrumhealth.org/rockfordurgentcare.