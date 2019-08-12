Spectrum Health opens new Urgent Care facility in Rockford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When the unexpected happens, finding the nearest Urgent Care facility can be crucial. Spectrum Health Urgent Cares to provide prompt, high-quality medical attention for non-life threatening injuries, and they've built a new facility in Rockford to help more people have easy access to health care.

Watch the video above to take a tour of the new Urgent Care building, and to learn when it's appropriate to go to Urgent Care versus the Emergency Room.

Urgent Care facilities take care of the following:

Adult flu shots

Allergies

Asthma attack (mild to moderate)

Burns (minor)

Earaches, eye or skin infections

Insect bites, rashes

Migraines

Minor cuts, wounds, stitches

Minor head injuries

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea

Pregnancy tests

Sports physicals

Sprains, strains, deep bruises

Upper respiratory infections including bronchitis, cough, congestions, fever or flu symptoms, sinus problems, sore throat

Urinary tract infections If you're experiencing something that's not included in the list, it may be time to go to the emergency room.

Spectrum Health Medical Group Urgent Care- Rockford is located at 8501 Meadow Creek Drive.

For more information and to save your spot online, visit spectrumhealth.org/rockfordurgentcare.