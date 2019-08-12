Video: Massachusetts woman shares video of encounter with great white shark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVINCETOWN, Massachusetts — When a Massachusetts woman got up close and personal with a great white shark during a boat trip with some family members, she wasn’t as terrified as you might think.

Mallory Fey was boating with her aunt, uncle, and some cousins on Friday when the shark swam right up to their boat.

In a message to Fox 8 News, Fey said, “We were more fascinated than afraid! It felt like Animal Planet in real life.”

One of her cousins almost jumped in the water just before the shark sighting.

“We actually slowed down the boat in the area to let my cousin jump in the water to pee and right before he jumped is when my other cousin saw the shark fin!” Fey said.

“We first thought it was a sunfish, then got closer and saw the body!” she said.

Fey said the shark was spotted about eight miles off the coast of Provincetown.

Sharks are pretty frequent vacationers to the Massachusetts coast.

Back in July, a great white shark jumped in front of a fishing boat near Cape Cod. Researchers have said they've seen shark numbers in Cape Cod increase over the years, due to their protected status and the growing seal population.

Though you're more likely to die from fireworks than from shark attacks, it's still important to stay safe. Last year, a swimmer died in a shark attack at a Cape Cod beach, which officials said was believed to be the first fatal attack in Massachusetts in over 80 years.

The Florida Museum, which conducts research on sharks and tracks shark attacks, recommends that beachgoers make sure to stay close to shore, swim with a buddy and avoid excessive splashing.