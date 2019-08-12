Whitmer says she, GOP leaders ‘desperate’ to avoid shutdown

Posted 11:51 AM, August 12, 2019, by

Lansing, Mich.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she and Republican legislative leaders are “desperate” to avoid a government shutdown, and she may propose a stopgap budget measure as long as there are “good-faith” negotiations about spending more to fix the roads.

The Democrat helped to inspect a Lansing bridge Monday, her latest effort to bring attention to deteriorating infrastructure. She says she met with GOP leaders Friday and anticipates seeing their road-funding counterproposal in the next week or so.

Her proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase, unveiled in March, has gone nowhere in the Republican-led Legislature. The next fiscal year starts Oct. 1, and lawmakers have not finalized a budget due to the impasse over road funding.

Whitmer says “we’ve got to get serious about negotiating.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Brian

    How about we quit paying all the legislative leaders. Look at the boost to the budget we will get then. Also would be great if we quit wasting time patching potholes and fixed the roads correctly. Patching the potholes the way the state does is just throwing money at the issue but never actually fixing it.

    Reply
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.