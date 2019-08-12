Woman hit, killed while getting clothing out of road

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was killed Sunday when she was hit by a vehicle while trying to retrieve clothes that had blown onto a road.

The crash happened at 12:08 p.m. on N 5th Street near Pucker Street in Niles Township.

Authorities say 49-year-old Candace Barna was on 5th Street trying to retrieve a piece of clothing that had been lost while she was a passenger on a motorcycle when she was hit. The driver told authorities they saw her go into the road but couldn’t avoid hitting her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.