BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Mecosta County.

The crash happened around 8:50 a.m. at the intersection of Northland and Gilbert drives in Big Rapids Township.

Authorities said a woman didn’t yield while making a left turn onto Northland Drive and caused a crash with a southbound vehicle. Both drivers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.