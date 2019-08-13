Authorities investigating 2 Ottawa Co. cellphone store break-ins

Posted 4:40 PM, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:49PM, August 13, 2019

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are investigating two break-ins at cellphone stores over the last 24 hours.

The first happened around 4 a.m. Monday at a Verizon store on Cottonwood Drive in Georgetown Township. About $1600 in phones were taken.

The second happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at a T-Mobile on Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale, but nothing was taken in that incident.

Authorities said the suspects got in by smashing out a front window in both break-ins, and they are believed to be connected to a string of other break-ins.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

