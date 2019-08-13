Boatyard Brewing Company in Kalamazoo to close

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A brewery in Kalamazoo announced Tuesday that it will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

Boatyard Brewing Company announced on social media Tuesday that August 31st will be its last day.

In the post, company representatives say that the “economics of Kalamazoo’s brewing industry is ever-changing, and while making great beers and creating an inviting atmosphere in which to enjoy them, sometimes it’s not enough.” It says that the investors in the brewery reviewed recent financial statements and made the decision to close.

“Everyone at the Boatyard wants to enjoy the remaining days we have and hope to share one last beer with all of you.”

