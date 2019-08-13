Deputies investigating multiple cell phone store break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating another cell phone store break-in overnight.

The most recent happened early Tuesday morning at the Verizon Wireless store, 8233 Byron Center Ave SW, in Byron Center.

It is not clear what was taken but this is the sixth cell phone store break-in since Friday.

Friday 8/9 into Saturday 8/10

Verizon Store - Caledonia Township

Verizon Store - Lowell Township

Verizon Store - Plainfield Township

Sunday 8/11 into Monday 8/12

AT&T Store - Algoma Township

Sprint Store - Plainfield Township

Deputies have released images of suspects and the believe the break-ins are connected.

In each of the break-ins, the stores were entered by as few as 1 and as many as 4 individuals.

If you have any information regarding the identity of any of the suspects, please contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.