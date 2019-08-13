Find relief from chronic neck and back pain with Total Health Chiropractic

Posted 10:32 AM, August 13, 2019, by

Are you finding it more difficult to just do your daily routine due to spinal stenosis or arthritis and feel that you've tried everything with no relief, you don't have to keep suffering. There is a treatment available at Total Health Chiropractic that may be the solution you've been looking for.

With the DRX 9000 Program, patients that suffer from the following can find arthritis and spinal stenosis relief:

  • Frequent Neck or Back Pain
  • Stiffness of Neck or Back
  • Limited Motion in Neck or Back
  • Radiating Pain into Legs or Arms
  • Spinal Joint Pain

To learn more about the DRX and other treatments Total Health has to offer, there will be an Arthritis and Spinal Stenosis Seminar on August 27 at 6 p.m.

Can't make the seminar? Dr. Miller is offering a new patient special of a $49 consultation and examination.

Appointments are limited, so call (616)-828-0861 or visit thchiro.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.