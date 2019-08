Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- A heads up to drivers about a fire that is causing street closures in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says firefighters are working to put out a fire in the 1000 block of S. Park Street in Kalamazoo.

It started just after 7 a.m. Tuesday. Police say putting out the fire will impact the morning commute on S. Park Street.

Drivers are being asked to avoid that area and find an alternative route.