Fire chief: Lack of smoke detectors at day care where 5 kids died

Posted 4:05 PM, August 13, 2019, by

Erie, PA

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — There weren’t enough working smoke detectors at a Pennsylvania home day care center where a fire killed five children, the fire chief said Tuesday.

State officials who inspect home day care centers do not check for smoke detectors, Fire Chief Guy Santone told a news conference Tuesday. But city authorities and state legislators are working on legislation that would make home day care centers register with the city, so it can deploy inspectors.

A message seeking comment was left with the Department of Human Services.

Santone said there was one detector in the attic of the day care center in the lakeside city of Erie.

Fire officials suspect the blaze that broke out Sunday morning at Harris Family Daycare was accidental, according to Santone. They are investigating whether it was an electrical fire.

An adult and two adolescent boys were able to escape the fire. Five children ranging in age from 8 months to 7 years died.

Officials earlier said that three of the five children kids were the children of a volunteer firefighter who was responding to another call.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.