GR wants input on distance between parks, dispensaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Residents will be getting the chance to weigh-in on the future of medical marijuana in their community.

Grand Rapids city leaders are asking for your input on how close marijuana facilities are allowed to be by parks.

The central question is if there should be a distance between the dispensaries and city-owned parks like Ken-o-Sha, Fuller, Highland, and Belknap parks.

The city`s medical marijuana ordinance places a 1,000-foot separation distance between marijuana businesses and specified sensitive land uses and publicly owned parks are considered sensitive uses.

Residents are invited to weigh-in on the issue during the city commission meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.