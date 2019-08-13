Hear why people from all over the world love Mackinaw City

Posted 10:55 AM, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:54AM, August 13, 2019

Michigan natives that travel up north love to make a stop in Mackinaw City. From the Mighty Mac to the lighthouses and living history of Fort Michilimackinac, there are many beautiful sights and attractions to see for all ages.

Mackinaw City doesn't just attract people from the Mitten, the intriguing city brings in visitors from all around the country, and event around the world! Don't take our word for it though, listen to visitors from Detroit, Nashville, Canada, and even Norway talk about how much they love Mackinaw City.

To learn more about what's going on in Mackinaw City, visit mackinawcity.com.

