Jack Nicklaus in Grand Haven to tour new course

Posted 11:02 PM, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:13PM, August 13, 2019

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- Golf legend Jack Nicklaus was in West Michigan on Tuesday to tour the new American Dunes Golf Club, formerly the Grand Haven Golf Club.

Nicklaus, an 18-time major champion, is now designing state-of-the-art golf courses, including American Dunes.

"It's starting to come of age," Nicklaus said on the course after riding around on an off-road vehicle. "We're starting to see what it's going to look like and be, how it's going to play."

Nicklaus says one of his favorite things is to visit courses that he's designed to see how the construction is coming along.

"I really enjoy watching a golf course evolve, like watching a piece of land and turning it into a place where people can play golf, long after my lifetime," he said.

The course will be opened next year.

