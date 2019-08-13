LaughFest presents Warm Cheese

Posted 4:47 PM, August 13, 2019

LaughFest is presenting an early production this month, called Warm Cheese. The performance is an “inspirational work filled with humor and poignancy” about the producer and writer’s grief journey following the death of her mother. The play will be performed at Spectrum Theater August 15, 16 and 17.

