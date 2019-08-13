Lowell man reported missing

Posted 1:10 PM, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 01:11PM, August 13, 2019
Austin Goebel

Austin Goebel, photo from family

VERGENNES TWP., Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff is searching for a missing Lowell area man.

Austin Goebel, 23, hasn’t been seen since late on Sunday at his Vergennes Township home. Deputies were called to the scene on Tuesday.

Family members tell investigators that they have concerns about Austin’s mental health and that he could be in danger.

A K9 unit was not able to track the man. He has not been found in any local hospitals.

Austin is described as being white, about 5’10” tall, 160 lbs., with light brown hair and a shaggy goatee. It is not known what clothes he is wearing, but is likely wearing blue Nike shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Kent County Sheriff at 616-632-6100.

