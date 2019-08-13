Mackinac Bridge tokens only usable through Sept. 10

Posted 4:12 PM, August 13, 2019, by

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — The Mackinac Bridge Authority says will no longer accept bridge tokens for tolls beginning Sept. 10.

The authority on Tuesday announced the date. It decided last month to end their use in toll lanes because of declining use.

Executive Secretary Kim Nowack says the authority currently only see two or three customers use tokens to pay the toll each day. Most customers pay tolls with cash, MacPass cards or credit cards.

Nowack says customers can redeem leftover tokens at the bridge office or hold on to them as keepsakes.

The authority has issued tokens over the years available in rolls of 24. Commemorative token sets of two are still available for sale.

