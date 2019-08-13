× Man runs over suspect after Muskegon Heights shooting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police in Muskegon Heights are investigating after a man was shot during an armed robbery and then ran over the suspect.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the alley near E Hackley Avenue and Reynolds Street in Muskegon Heights.

Police say the victim came into the police station after the shooting and told investigators he was approached by men wearing all black who tried to rob him.

He then ran over at least one of them to get away.

No word on injuries or the extent of them.