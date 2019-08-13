Mexican, US officials meet on probe into Walmart shootings

Texas State Troopers keep watch at the makeshift memorial for victims of the shooting that left a total of 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart in El Paso, Texas, on August 6, 2019.MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors have met with U.S. diplomats and representatives of the FBI to share information on investigations into the Aug. 3 mass shooting at a Walmart in the Texas border city of El Paso.

The shooting killed 22 people, including eight Mexican nationals, and police have said the 21-year-old alleged shooter told them he was targeting Mexicans.

Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said Tuesday that its officials at the meeting expressed their concerns about the crime’s links to the white supremacy movement.

It said both sides agreed to share information and collaborate, “without interfering in each other’s jurisdictions.”

Mexico also said one of its prosecutors would travel to Texas on Wednesday to meet with state and federal prosecutors investigating the case.

