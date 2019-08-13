× Michigan Wolverine football tickets lead in online demand

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – If you are having trouble finding Michigan Wolverine football tickets this fall, it is because there are a lot of other people looking as well.

StubHub.com reports that Michigan football tickets are the top in-demand college football team so far this season. Demand for Wolverines’ tickets is up 46% this season and Michigan surpassed the Alabama Crimson Tide, which had the top demand in 2018.

StubHub.com stats say that this is third straight year that Michigan is the top draw in the Big Ten. Tickets for the October 19 Michigan vs. Penn State matchup are the most sought after tickets this season.

Penn State (#5) and Ohio State (#8) are also in the Top 10, with Notre Dame coming in at #9. The SEC is the most sought after conference.

Michigan State is listed as having the most team merchandise sought for on Ebay.com in the Big Ten.

Read the complete report here.