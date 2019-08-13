Missing Lowell-area man’s body found near home

Austin Goebel

Austin Goebel, photo from family

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The body of a missing Lowell-area man was found near his home Tuesday night.

Austin Goebel, 23, hadn’t been seen since late Sunday night at his home in Vergennes Township, near Lowell. Tuesday night, searchers found his body at a property that is adjacent to his house.

Authorities are still investigating what caused Goebel’s death, but said there is no indication of a threat to public safety.

Family members had told investigators they were concerned about his mental health and that he could be in danger.

