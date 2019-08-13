Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A small black bear is the talk of the town in Walker. A viewer sent in a video taken from his doorbell cam, showing the bear walking past the Alpine Estates.

Later the bear is seen walking just blocks away in front of this business on 3 Mile Road.

Although the bear might be cute and a cool encounter, officials are advising people not to go near it and to let it be.

2. Moving on from bears to moose, there's still time to get free tickets to Muskegon's Moose Fest Country Music Festival.

The 16th annual festival is scheduled for this Saturday at Heritage Landing near downtown Muskegon.

This year's music lineup includes Ingrid Andress, David Lee Murphy, HIgh Valley, Logan Mize, Abby Anderson, Teddy Robb, and Myron Elkins.

Head to their Facebook page to find out where you can get free tickets.

3. Before the kids head back to the classroom, Tree Runner Adventure Park is hosting a Back to School Bash.

The party takes place this Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at their location near Celebration Cinema North in Grand Rapids.

Kids will be able to zip line and climb through the ropes course, plus there will be face painting and giveaways.

To make reservations or check out prices, visit their website or give them a call.

4. Modernistic is looking for people to join their team.

They're hiring full and part-time cleaning technicians for day and evening shifts.

Positions are currently open in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing and Metro Detroit.

Jobs pay hourly or commission, and they also have a benefits package with 401K with medical, dental and vision insurance.

Candidates should have a good driving record and good communication skills.

For more information on how to apply, visit modernistic.com.

5. How much a month do you pay for your shoes? Nike is launching a sneaker subscription service for kids called the Nike Adventure Club.

The program gives parents three options to buy shoes for their kids. Four pairs a year for $20 a month, or $30 a month for six pairs, and $50 a month will give customers up to 12 pairs of shoes.

The Nike Adventure Club is targeting parents in rural areas and suburbs where they might not have time to travel to a store.