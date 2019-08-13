MSP searching for missing Allegan Co. teen

A courtesy photo of Ethan Valdez.

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen from Allegan County.

Ethan Valdez, 15, ran away from home Monday and hasn’t been heard from since. He is described as standing 5-foot-9, weighing 165 pounds, having short black hair and wears glasses. He may be wearing an orange and gray striped shirt and black Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Michigan State Police at 269-792-2213 or Allegan County dispatchers at 269-673-3899.

