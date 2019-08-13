× Off-duty police officer carjacked in Detroit

DETROIT — A man was arrested early Tuesday morning for allegedly carjacking an off-duty police officer at a gas station.

FOX 2 Detroit reports the carjacking happened at 2:30 a.m. at a BP gas station in Detroit.

Surveillance footage shows a van pull up to the gas station while the officer was walking pack to his pickup truck. At that point, the suspect pulls out a gun, orders the officer to drop his keys and then leaves in the truck.

The officer’s badge, service weapon and body armor were inside the truck when it was taken.

Police said the truck was spotted nearby, leading to a short chase that ended in Melvindale when the suspect crashed the truck. He ran away after the crash, but was found hiding in a nearby backyard.

Investigators are searching for two people who were inside the van when the suspect got out.