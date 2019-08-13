× Sheriff: Drugs or alcohol a factor in Kalamazoo Co. crash

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was injured after a crash on West Main Street near North 4th Street in Oshtemo Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 10:15 p.m. when a car driving westbound on West Main Street near North 4th Street when it then veered into the eastbound lanes and hit another car.

Both cars sustained heavy damage.

The driver who caused the crash sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.