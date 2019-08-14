× 2 facing charges for allegedly shooting at deputies during chase

CHASE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men are facing attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting at two deputies during a chase last month.

The chase started with a traffic stop at 4:32 a.m. July 10 near the intersection of State Road and 64th Street in Chase Township, north of Big Rapids.

When a deputy tried to pull them over, it took off at a high rate of speed. Two deputies pursued the vehicle, which authorities say resulted in multiple gunshots being fired from the suspect vehicle.

The deputies didn’t return fire, and lost the suspect vehicle after a few miles.

Since then, multiple law enforcement agencies have been investigating the incident. On Wednesday, 35-year-old Cody Haner of White Cloud and 34-year-old Randy Smith of Cadillac on multiple charges.

Both are facing two counts of assault with intent to murder, being an accessory after the fact to a felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, fourth-degree fleeing a police officer and felony firearm.

Haner and Smith are being held on a $500,000 bond.