3 cell phone store break-ins in 3 days in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. -- The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is investigating yet another cell phone store break-in Wednesday.

It happened at the T-Mobile Store located at 12359 James St Suite 30, in Holland.

This comes after two stores were hit since Monday.

The first happened around 4 a.m. Monday at a Verizon store on Cottonwood Drive in Georgetown Township. About $1600 in phones were taken.

The second happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at a T-Mobile on Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale, but nothing was taken in that incident.

Authorities said the suspects got in by smashing out a front window in both break-ins, and they are believed to be connected to a string of other break-ins.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.