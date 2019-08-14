August 16 is National Rum Day! Celebrate with Michigan-made cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

August 16 is National Rum Day! Nate Blury from the Original Tin Cup stopped by the studio to create a few unique cocktails using Michigan Rum.

The “D6”

2oz. New Holland Freshwater Rum

New Holland Freshwater Rum 1oz. Pineapple Juice

1oz. Pomegranate Juice

½ oz Lime Juice

Shake and add to glass, top off with ginger ale.

Dog Dazed Rum

2oz. Gray Skies Silver Rum

1oz. Mango Liquor

1oz. Hew Holland Clockwork Orange

1oz. lime Juice

½ oz Agave Nectar

Habanero Bitters

Rim Glass with 50/50 Chili Powder/Sugar

