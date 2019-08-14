August 16 is National Rum Day! Celebrate with Michigan-made cocktails

August 16 is National Rum Day! Nate Blury from the Original Tin Cup stopped by the studio to create a few unique cocktails using Michigan Rum.
The “D6”
- 2oz. New Holland Freshwater Rum
- 1oz. Pineapple Juice
- 1oz. Pomegranate Juice
- ½ oz Lime Juice
Shake and add to glass, top off with ginger ale.
Dog Dazed Rum
- 2oz. Gray Skies Silver Rum
- 1oz. Mango Liquor
- 1oz. Hew Holland Clockwork Orange
- 1oz. lime Juice
- ½ oz Agave Nectar
- Habanero Bitters
- Rim Glass with 50/50 Chili Powder/Sugar
