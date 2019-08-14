August 16 is National Rum Day! Celebrate with Michigan-made cocktails

August 16 is National Rum Day! Nate Blury from the Original Tin Cup stopped by the studio to create a few unique cocktails using Michigan Rum.

The “D6”

  • 2oz. New Holland Freshwater Rum
  • 1oz. Pineapple Juice
  • 1oz. Pomegranate Juice
  • ½ oz Lime Juice

Shake and add to glass, top off with ginger ale.

Dog Dazed Rum

  • 2oz. Gray Skies Silver Rum
  • 1oz. Mango Liquor
  • 1oz. Hew Holland Clockwork Orange
  • 1oz. lime Juice
  • ½ oz Agave Nectar
  • Habanero Bitters
  • Rim Glass with 50/50 Chili Powder/Sugar

