Severe Thunderstorm Warning – St. Joseph and Branch Co.

Community coming together to help families displaced by apartment fire

Posted 3:24 PM, August 14, 2019, by
Red Flannel Acres in Cedar Springs

Red Flannel Acres in Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – Seven families are trying to put their lives back together after a devastating apartment fire Tuesday.

The fire destroyed the building at Red Flannel Acres in Cedar Springs. Fire officials say the fire started on an upstairs deck and spread to the rest of the building. It took four fire departments over an hour to put out the fire.  Everyone inside got out safely.

The American Red Cross and City Impact are housing the families for now and are collecting donations. One of the families also has a Facebook fundraiser underway.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.