Community coming together to help families displaced by apartment fire

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – Seven families are trying to put their lives back together after a devastating apartment fire Tuesday.

The fire destroyed the building at Red Flannel Acres in Cedar Springs. Fire officials say the fire started on an upstairs deck and spread to the rest of the building. It took four fire departments over an hour to put out the fire. Everyone inside got out safely.

The American Red Cross and City Impact are housing the families for now and are collecting donations. One of the families also has a Facebook fundraiser underway.