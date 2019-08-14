Dr. Bitner explains the importance of emotional and mental health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ladies, there might be a little something to you just feeling "off." You don't want to feel this way, but can't quite pinpoint why.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner elaborates more on why women may be feeling this way, and how important it is to keep tabs on your mental and emotional health.

To set up an appointment with Dr. Bitner or her staff, call (616)267-8520. Their office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Suite A., Grand Rapids. Make sure to visit her blog at healthbeat.spectrumhealth.org/blogs.