Great tunes and amazing sips await you at Round Barn Winery's weekend event, Concerts in the Vineyard.

On August 16, the concert will feature Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, with special guest The Accidentals.

The concert will start at the Round Barn Estate at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5.

Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased at roundbarn.com.